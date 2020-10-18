Mixon carried 18 times for 54 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 15 additional yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Mixon exited the game briefly with a foot injury, which cold in part explain his subpar average of 3.0 yards per carry, but he returned to the contest after a stint on the sidelines. He was facing one of the better defensive units in the league so his struggles do not come as much of a surprise considering he came into the contest averaging 3.7 yards per tote on the season. Mixon has four total touchdowns over his last three games to keep his fantasy value afloat and will look to make the most of steady volume again next Sunday against the Browns, assuming he doesn't aggravate his foot throughout the week.