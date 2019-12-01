Bengals' Joe Mixon: Finds end zone in first win

Mixon rushed 19 times for 44 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Mixon powered in a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter for his second rushing score in the past three weeks following a nine-game drought in that category to start the season. He has three receiving touchdowns this season, but Mixon had been in a lull with only three receptions over the past three games combined before tying his season high with four catches in this one. Andy Dalton coming back under center should benefit Mixon moving forward, as Dalton has shown more willingness to check the ball down to the running back than Ryan Finley did in his three-game stint at quarterback. Up next for Mixon and the Bengals is a Week 14 trip to Cleveland.