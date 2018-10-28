Mixon rushed 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 15 yards in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mixon was a key component of the Bengals' offensive engine Sunday, ripping off productive runs throughout the afternoon, including a game-long 43-yard scamper. The second-year back helped set the tone early with touchdown runs of one and eight yards in the first and second quarter, respectively. The game marked Mixon's first 100-yard rushing day of the season, as well as his first multi-touchdown effort. His role in the passing game also remained encouragingly steady, and he's now logged multiple catches in four consecutive contests. He'll look to keep up his stellar play versus the Saints in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.