Bengals' Joe Mixon: Focused on stamina
Mixon will split his offseason between Cincinnati and California, focusing on his stamina and durability in anticipation of large workloads under new head coach Zac Taylor, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
It's easy enough to draw up comparisons to Todd Gurley, who also boasts above-average speed and standout receiving skills while checking in around 6-foot-1, 220-230 pounds. Mixon expects his new coach to borrow heavily from mentor Sean McVay, whose play-action-heavy offense propelled Gurley to per-game averages of 18.4 carries, 4.2 catches, 135 scrimmage yards and 1.4 touchdowns the past two seasons. Of course, Mixon won't have the same caliber of talent surrounding him on the field in Cincinnati, but he did prove capable of putting on a one-man show in 2018 when he led the AFC in rushing yards (1,168) despite missing two games. After averaging exactly 20 touches per game last season, the 22-year-old running back could be headed for a modest uptick in 2019, though the Bengals still have Giovani Bernard under contract for one more year. Bernard is one of the better No. 2 backs in the league, but he averaged just 6.9 touches per game in the second half of the 2018 campaign.
