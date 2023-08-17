Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing in a county court ruling Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Hamilton County judge Gwen Bender indicated that city prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove the aggravated menacing charge stemming from an alleged road rage incident that took place on Jan. 21. In a statement released by the team Thursday, the Bengals noted "the organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone...and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team." As the coming season approaches, Mixon is slated to lead a Cincinnati backfield that also includes Trayveon Williams (ankle), Chase Brown and Chris Evans.