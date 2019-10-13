Bengals' Joe Mixon: Frustrating 2019 continues
Mixon managed only 10 yards on eight carries, while catching two of three targets for 29 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Ravens.
The third-year back has been largely inefficient as a rusher, and his passing-game involvement has not been anywhere near a level that would justify his average draft position as a top-10-to-15 running back. Behind a banged-up Bengals' offensive line he has been held to fewer than 1.7 yards per rush in three of his six appearances, and he is averaging fewer than 17 receiving yards per game thus far in 2019. In Week 7 he and the Cincinnati front will be going up against a Jaguars defense that contained top Saints' backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray to a combined 75 rushing yards on 19 attempts Sunday.
