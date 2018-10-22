Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gains 50 yards in loss
Mixon rushed 13 times for 50 yards and added three receptions for just one yard in Sunday's 45-10 loss to Kansas City.
Mixon nearly had the backfield to himself with Giovani Bernard (knee) still sidelined with an injury. The second-year back was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry before falling out of the gameplan due to game script. Mixon will look to bounce back in a soft matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
