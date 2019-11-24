Play

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gains 79 rushing yards vs. Steelers

Mixon carried 18 times for 79 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Mixon's 18 carries were his second-most since Oct. 6, and he averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per tote against a sold Pittsburgh front. He curiously wasn't involved in the passing game and finished without a target for the first time this season. Mixon has come to life as a runner over the last four weeks, averaging 86.3 yards per game while carrying at least 15 times in each contest. Consistent production as a pass catcher would benefit his fantasy stock, and he'll look to get more involved in that department next Sunday against the Jets.

