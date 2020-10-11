Mixon registered 59 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding six receptions for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

Even in a game script that involved Cincinnati falling into a 17-0 halftime deficit, the 24-year-old back still managed to garner 24-plus carries for a second consecutive game. Mixon's involvement as a pass-catcher has increased of late as well, as he has translated 14 targets into 12 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. Upcoming next is an extremely challenging opponent for Mixon, as he and the Bengals offense face a Colts defense that entered Week 5 as the No. 1 unit in the NFL in terms of DVOA.