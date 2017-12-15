Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gets questionable tag for Week 15
Mixon (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but his advancement from non-participation in practice to begin the week to a full session Friday implies that he's made some steady progress in his recovery in recent days. The running back will likely be evaluated by an independent neurologist Friday or Saturday, at which point he could gain clearance to play Sunday. If Mixon is given the green light to suit up, the Bengals could opt to ease him back into the backfield mix following a one-game absence, in which case the rookie would likely split work with Giovani Bernard.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...