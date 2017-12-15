Mixon (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but his advancement from non-participation in practice to begin the week to a full session Friday implies that he's made some steady progress in his recovery in recent days. The running back will likely be evaluated by an independent neurologist Friday or Saturday, at which point he could gain clearance to play Sunday. If Mixon is given the green light to suit up, the Bengals could opt to ease him back into the backfield mix following a one-game absence, in which case the rookie would likely split work with Giovani Bernard.

