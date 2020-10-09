Mixon (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

For a second time in as many weeks, Mixon will take a questionable tag into game day, but fantasy managers shouldn't have much reason to fear an absence. After the shin injury limited his participation in practice Thursday, Mixon was on the field again Friday, with Ben Baby of ESPN.com noting that the running back was "going through drills with no problems." So long as the Bengals don't have to abandon the run game early in the road matchup with a favored Baltimore squad, Mixon should be in store for a healthy workload coming off a huge Week 4 in which he ran 25 times for 151 yards and two scores while catching all six of his targets for 30 yards and another touchdown.