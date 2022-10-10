Mixon rushed 14 times for 78 yards and corralled all three of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Baltimore.

The Bengals seemed to forget that Mixon was active in the first quarter, giving their lead back just one carry in the period before eventually getting him rolling in the second half. The 25-year-old finished with his most-efficient game as a rusher this season despite the lower usage (5.6 yards per carry), as he entered Sunday's contest with an ugly mark of 2.7 YPC through four weeks. Mixon will look to carry this positive momentum into next Sunday's tilt against the Saints, who have allowed 130.0 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs through five games.