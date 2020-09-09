Mixon is not on the Bengals' Week 1 injury report.
Migraines had forced Mixon to miss some practice time, but he's off the team's injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Chargers, on the heels of agreeing to a four-year, $48 million contract extension earlier this month. Mixon thus maintains his status as the Bengals' clear-cut top back, while Giovani Bernard is slated to work in a change-of-pace role, with Trayveon Williams and Samaje Perine on hand to provide depth behind the team's top duo.