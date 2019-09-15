Mixon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Mixon only managed one limited practice as part of his Week 2 regimen while he managed the sprained right ankle, but the injury wont keep him out of commission for Sunday. While Mixon is likely in line to draw the start, the Bengals could choose to manage his workload carefully if the ankle is at all inhibiting him during the contest. If Mixon is restricted, Giovani Bernard would be in store for increased work both in the run game and on passing downs.