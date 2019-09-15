Bengals' Joe Mixon: Good to go for Sunday
Mixon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Mixon only managed one limited practice as part of his Week 2 regimen while he managed the sprained right ankle, but the injury wont keep him out of commission for Sunday. While Mixon is likely in line to draw the start, the Bengals could choose to manage his workload carefully if the ankle is at all inhibiting him during the contest. If Mixon is restricted, Giovani Bernard would be in store for increased work both in the run game and on passing downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2