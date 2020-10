Mixon (chest) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon was a late add to the injury report Saturday, but he was still expected to play as the chest issue never appeared to be a serious concern. The 24-year-old has 52 carries for 164 yards with seven catches for 58 yards through three games, and Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville is a prime opportunity to get his season on track.