Bengals' Joe Mixon: Good to go Sunday
Mixon (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Mixon was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but there never seemed to be much concern about his Week 14 availability. The Bengals are in a tough spot as heavy road underdogs this week, facing a Chargers defense that's tied for 13th in yards per carry (4.4) and 11th in rushing yards allowed (104 per game). Mixon and wideout Tyler Boyd are doing their best to keep an injury depleted offense afloat.
