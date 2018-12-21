Mixon (wrist/thigh) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing fully Friday.

With wideout Tyler Boyd (knee) joining IR residents A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert on the sideline this weekend, Mixon is once again in line to be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense. He's logged 53 carries for 240 yards and three TDs over his last two games and should continue his high-volume ways in Week 16.