Mixon (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but there never seemed to be much concern about his Sunday availability. The Bengals are in a tough spot as heavy road underdogs this week, facing a Chargers defense ranked t-13th in YPC (4.4) and 11th in rushing yards allowed (104 per game). Mixon and Tyler Boyd are doing their best to keep an injury-depleted offense afloat.