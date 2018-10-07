Mixon (knee) rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries and caught three of four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over Miami.

Mixon was the only Bengals running back to get a carry in this one, suggesting the team is comfortable giving him all the work he can handle. He made a terrific adjustment with the ball in the air to get in position for an 18-yard receiving score on the first play of the fourth quarter, propelling a 24-0 Cincinnati run to close out the game. Mixon will be an appealing Week 6 play against the Steelers.