Mixon's charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed by the Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court on Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports

An arrest warrant was issued for Mixon on Thursday, after which the Bengals released a statement: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time." While the initial charge now isn't actionable, the presiding judge of the court said it could be refiled after further investigation. As such, Mixon doesn't appear to be out of the woods yet on the legal front, meaning punishment from the NFL remains a possibility.