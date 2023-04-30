In his post-draft news conference Saturday, coach Zac Taylor relayed his support of Mixon's standing on the Bengals' roster, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

There's been offseason speculation that Mixon, who carries a $12.8 million hit against the salary cap in 2023, could be on the move, but Taylor noted Saturday that the running back's "future is here with the team...I like Joe Mixon." Following the draft, Mixon, who has been participating in the Bengals' voluntary workouts, remains atop an RB depth chart that also includes fellow returnees Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans, as well as fifth-round rookie Chase Brown. Meanwhile, last year's No. 2 back Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos in free agency. During the 2022 campaign, Mixon carried 210 times for 814 yards and seven TDs to go along with 60 catches for 441 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 14 games.