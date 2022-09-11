Mixon ran for 82 yards on 27 carries and caught seven passes for 63 yards on nine targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The mammoth volume was partially informed by the overtime period, but Mixon saw consistent usage all game before then too. He did his part in what was mostly an overwhelmed offense, as the Steelers defense knocked around the Bengals offense most of the game, especially early on. Tee Higgins (concussion) missed most of the game, which might have affected Mixon's target count, but even backup Samaje Perine saw five targets in this one. Particularly if Higgins is out against Dallas next week, Mixon might again need to be active as a pass catcher in Week 2.