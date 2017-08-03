Bengals' Joe Mixon: Heel issue appears minor
Though Mixon was kicked in the heel and cut during Thursday's practice, his injury is not considered serious, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter's report adds further detail to news Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer relayed earlier Thursday, noting that the rookie back "gingerly left team drills" and subsequently had his left foot checked out.
