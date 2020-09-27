Mixon registered 49 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding two catches for 16 yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against Philadelphia.

The former Oklahoma Sooner has been bestowed a characteristically-heavy workload through the first three weeks of 2020, racking up 19.7 offensive touches per game. That usage hasn't translated into rampant production in the early going. Most of Mixon's work has come via the ground, of course, where he is averaging fewer than 3.2 yards per carry behind an offensive line that is without starting right tackle Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle). Mixon also remains without a touchdown on the year, further reducing his fantasy value from typical heights. In 2019 Mixon started slowly before heating up late in the season, as he had collected just 87 rushing yards (on 32 attempts) through three outings, only to chalk up three rushing outings of 135-plus yards Weeks 14 through 17. Mixon's upcoming matchup doesn't indicate a likely breakout, however, as the Jaguars have allowed two total touchdowns and a mere 3.6 yards per rush to opposing RBs in 2020.