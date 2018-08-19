Bengals' Joe Mixon: Held in check versus Cowboys
Mixon gained eight yards on four carries and caught his only target for a one-yard gain during Saturday's 21-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Mixon found the going extremely tough, contributing a long gain of four yards while totaling five yards on his other four touches. None of the other Bengals runners fared well either, so perhaps Mixon's struggles can be chalked up to a sound performance by an improved Dallas defensive unit. He figures to handle a sizable workload regardless of his preseason performance, but it would be reassuring for perspective fantasy owners to see him perform well in an exhibition contest. He'll likely get the opportunity to do so next week against the Bills before sitting out the final preseason contest.
