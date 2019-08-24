Mixon sat out Thursday's preseason loss to the Giants, just as he had the week before, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. "We just didn't really feel the need to give him any touches," Taylor said of Mixon. "What's one or two touches going to help him two weeks from now? So we just made the decision to keep him out. He's fully healthy and went through warmups with no issues."

Mixon will likely sit out the preseason finale against the Colts along with the rest of the Bengals' first-team offense. The offensive line has really struggled to run-block in the preseason - Bengals backs had 12 carries for 21 yards with the first-team offensive line on Thursday. But it's an open question whether that's also a function of Mixon not playing.