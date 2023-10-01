Mixon carried the ball 14 times for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. He added one reception for nine yards.

Mixon was facing a stout run Titans' run defense, so his 4.8 yards per carry were respectable. He still didn't show much explosiveness -- his longest gain of the day went for only 13 yards -- though it's hard to hold that against him given the matchup and the overall state of Cincinnati's offense. Most importantly, Mixon continues to dominate work out of the backfield, as he accounted for 14 of the 15 carries by the team's running backs.