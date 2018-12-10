Mixon racked up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, adding five receptions for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

Mixon tore up a Chargers front seven that stymied star running backs David Johnson and James Conner to a combined 3.84 yards per carry and five receptions for 30 yards over its two most recent outings preceding Sunday. The second-year back didn't get the memo, as he rushed for five or more yards on eight of his 26 attempts en route to his second 100-yard rushing performance of 2018. He continues to provide considerable returns as a pass catcher as well, catching all 14 of his targets over the past three weeks for 106 yards. Week 15 brings a matchup against an Oakland defense that's tied for the most rushing yards surrendered to opposing backs this season with 1,595.