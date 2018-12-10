Bengals' Joe Mixon: Hits century mark, gets TD in loss
Mixon racked up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, adding five receptions for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
Mixon tore up a Chargers front seven that stymied star running backs David Johnson and James Conner to a combined 3.84 yards per carry and five receptions for 30 yards over its two most recent outings preceding Sunday. The second-year back didn't get the memo, as he rushed for five or more yards on eight of his 26 attempts en route to his second 100-yard rushing performance of 2018. He continues to provide considerable returns as a pass catcher as well, catching all 14 of his targets over the past three weeks for 106 yards. Week 15 brings a matchup against an Oakland defense that's tied for the most rushing yards surrendered to opposing backs this season with 1,595.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14