Bengals' Joe Mixon: Holdout candidate

The Bengals and Mixon haven't yet agreed on a contract extension, and while there haven't been any reports of acrimony between the two sides, a holdout remains a possibility, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Mixon is set to become a free agent after this season, though the Bengals have the recourse of a franchise tag available to retain him through 2021. Christian McCaffrey's recent new contract will be mentioned as part of the conversation in any extension discussions, though the Bengals are hardly known for their willingness to throw big money at a player. Mixon's status becomes more pressing now with the draft just around the corner.