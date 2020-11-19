Mixon (foot) won't practice Thursday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Considering Mixon hasn't even been able to resume practicing on a limited basis since picking up the injury in an Oct. 18 loss to the Colts, he's seemingly trending toward missing his fourth straight game this Sunday in Washington. Before ruling on his status for the weekend, the Bengals will wait and see if Mixon is able to fit in any on-field activity at Friday's practice. Giovani Bernard would be in line for another start if Mixon ends up being ruled out for Week 11.