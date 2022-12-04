Mixon (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon, who missed last Sunday's win over Tennessee, logged limited listings on all three of the Bengals' practice reports this week, but the running back was ultimately unable to gain clearance to face Kansas City. In his continued absence, Samaje Perine -- who recorded 17 carries for 58 yards and a TD to go along with four catches (on seven targets) for 35 yards last weekend -- is slated to lead Cincinnati's Week 13 backfield, with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans on hand to handle complementary work.