Bengals' Joe Mixon: Injures foot during practice Thursday
Mixon was forced to exit Thursday's practice early after injuring his left foot during team drills, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mixon limped to the sideline as trainers proceeded to examine the running back's left foot, and he was ultimately unable to return to the practice field. He was able to watch the rest of practice while icing the ankle area, however, so he may have avoided a severe injury as there wasn't an immediate need to rush him away on a cart. The seriousness of his injury is unclear at this point, but Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard figure to split first-team reps with Mixon sidelined.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
Check out our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft that we just completed.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....