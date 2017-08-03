Mixon was forced to exit Thursday's practice early after injuring his left foot during team drills, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon limped to the sideline as trainers proceeded to examine the running back's left foot, and he was ultimately unable to return to the practice field. He was able to watch the rest of practice while icing the ankle area, however, so he may have avoided a severe injury as there wasn't an immediate need to rush him away on a cart. The seriousness of his injury is unclear at this point, but Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard figure to split first-team reps with Mixon sidelined.