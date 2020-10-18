site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-joe-mixon-injures-right-foot | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Injures right foot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mixon exited Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining a right foot injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Mixon had carried 11 times for 44 yards and a TD. Next up for the team's carries are Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read