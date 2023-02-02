Mixon has been issued an arrest warrant on a count of aggravated menacing, per Hamilton County (Ohio) Court records, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals released a statement in the wake of the news: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time." With the entire offseason ahead of him, the NFL will allow the legal process to play itself out before determining if any sort of punishment will be levied upon Mixon under the personal conduct policy.