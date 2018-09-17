Saturday's procedure to remove a small particle from Mixon's knee reportedly went well, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

While a specific timetable has yet to be confirmed by the team, initial reports suggested a two-week recovery period for Mixon. With that in mind, Giovani Bernard is in line to see added work in the Bengals' backfield, beginning Sunday against the Panthers. Tra Carson and Mark Walton are also on hand for backup/complementary duty.