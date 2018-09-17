Bengals' Joe Mixon: Knee procedure goes well
Saturday's procedure to remove a small particle from Mixon's knee reportedly went well, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.
While a specific timetable has yet to be confirmed by the team, initial reports suggested a two-week recovery period for Mixon. With that in mind, Giovani Bernard is in line to see added work in the Bengals' backfield, beginning Sunday against the Panthers. Tra Carson and Mark Walton are also on hand for backup/complementary duty.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...