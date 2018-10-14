Mixon rushed 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while catching four of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh.

Mixon gave his team a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a four-yard rushing score. Cincinnati likely regrets not giving Mixon more work, as he was extremely effective on a per-touch basis. Expect more touches for the workhorse running back against the vulnerable Chiefs defense in Week 7.