Mixon rushed for nine yards on eight carries and had 15 yards receiving on three catches in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Mixon rushed for 10 yards on three carries and had a nine-yard catch during the Bengals' second drive. However, he didn't record a touch again until the fourth quarter, when losses of four and five yards to end the game damaged his already modest production. Though just over two yards per touch is an unappealing way to start a career, Cincinnati drafted Mixon to be an all-purpose back, and, while he currently sits behind Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, he still wound up with the most touches of the three. Look for him to continue to take away opportunities from the two veterans as the season progresses.