Bengals' Joe Mixon: Limited again in practice
Mixon (wrist/thigh) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Mixon replicated his activity level from Wednesday but may have gotten dinged up along the way, as he had previously been listed on the Bengals' report with only a wrist issue. Neither the wrist nor the thigh injury should prevent him from suiting up Sunday in Cleveland, though Mixon's fantasy managers would surely prefer to have him avoid a designation heading into the contest. If he suits up as anticipated, Mixon should be in store for another ample workload on the ground after amassing 53 carries over the past two weeks while averaging a healthy 4.5 yards per tote.
