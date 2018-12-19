Mixon (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon logged 52 of a possible 80 snaps on offense in this past Sundays' win over the Raiders, en route to carrying 27 carries for 129 yards and two TDs, along with two catches for one yard. With no reported setbacks in that contest, for now we'll operate under the assumption that Mixon's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

