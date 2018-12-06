Bengals' Joe Mixon: Limited for second straight day
Mixon (foot) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Mixon may need to practice fully Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, but he probably would have been withheld entirely from sessions Wednesday and Thursday if there was truly significant concern about the health of his foot. Assuming he ultimately receives clearance to play this weekend, Mixon should be on tap to fill his usual duties as the Bengals' lead option out of the backfield, though his workload on the ground could be depressed more than normal if the heavily favored Chargers race out to a big lead early on.
