Mixon rushed 11 times for 43 yards and caught two of four targets for seven yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers. He also caught a two-point conversion

Mixon was held to just four yards on five first-half carries as the Bengals took a 24-0 deficit into the locker room. Cincinnati largely abandoned the run in the second half due to the large deficit, though Mixon found a bit more running room and caught a two-point conversion after Cincinnati's lone touchdown in the third quarter. Mixon's 50 scrimmage yards marked his lowest total since Week 10, but backup Chase Brown had only 24 scrimmage yards, so Mixon remains in the lead role heading into a Week 17 trip to Kansas City.