Mixon rushed the ball 12 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle. He added three receptions on four targets for 24 yards.

Despite leading for nearly the entire game, the Bengals ran only 53 offensive plays. Mixon in particular felt the effects of that depressed volume, as he saw a season-low 12 carries. He salvaged his day a bit with work as a pass catcher, as his 24 yards were his second-best mark of the campaign. Through six games, Mixon has yet to surpass 100 total yards in any contest and has topped 70 rushing yards just once.