Mixon (shin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon was added to the Bengals' Week 5 injury report Thursday after logging a limited practice that day, but as was the case last weekend when the running back also approached game-day with the questionable tag, Mixon will be available Sunday and is poised to continue to serve as the team's lead back. In Week 4's 33-25 triumph over the Jaguars, the 24-year-old logged 25 carries for 151 yards and two scores, while hauling in all six of his targets for 30 yards and another TD.