The Bengals listed Mixon (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

While Mixon's limited involvement represents no change from his activity Wednesday, the fact that he's merely on the field in any capacity on back-to-back days is an indication he's trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches. With Mixon seemingly on pace to return from a two-game absence, he could be called upon to handle a large workload right away with change-of-pace back Giovani Bernard's (knee) availability looking dicey for the Week 5 matchup.

