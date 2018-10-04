Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed as limited participant
The Bengals listed Mixon (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
While Mixon's limited involvement represents no change from his activity Wednesday, the fact that he's merely on the field in any capacity on back-to-back days is an indication he's trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches. With Mixon seemingly on pace to return from a two-game absence, he could be called upon to handle a large workload right away with change-of-pace back Giovani Bernard's (knee) availability looking dicey for the Week 5 matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...