Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed as non-participant at practice Wednesday
Mixon (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
On the plus side, Mixon was spotted on the field for the first time since his Sept. 15 arthroscopic knee procedure. Per the report, the running back wasn't wearing pads when he stretched, and then proceeded to head to the rehab field. We'll continue to monitor Mixon's status in the coming days, but at this point we'll operate under the assumption that he's on track to miss Sunday's game against the Falcons. If so, Giovani Bernard -- who was limited by a thigh issue Wednesday -- would continue to lead the Bengals' backfield in Week 4.
