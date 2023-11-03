Mixon (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

After being limited Wednesday, back-to-back full sessions have Mixon trending upward ahead of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. Given that he's been able to work fully twice in a row, Mixon's Week 9 status doesn't appear in much danger despite the 'questionable' designation, with Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer relaying that coach Zac Taylor noted Friday of Mixon, that "he'll be good. He was just sore."