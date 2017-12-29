Bengals' Joe Mixon: Listed as questionable for Week 17
Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Mixon, who was limited at practice Friday for the second consecutive day, appears to be trending toward Week 17 availability, but his status should still be verified in advance of Sunday's nine-deep slate of 4:25 ET games. Assuming Mixon -- who was limited to just six snaps in Week 16 -- suits up this weekend, he'd presumably work in some form of a time-share with Giovani Bernard (ankle), who racked up 116 rushing yards (on 23 carries) and a TD, as well as seven catches for 52 yards in last week's win over the Lions.
