Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after logging a limited practice Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Fortunately for those considering Mixon in Week 2 lineups, the Bengals kick off at 1:00 ET this weekend. If he ends up limited at all Sunday, or is deemed inactive, Giovani Bernard would see increased touches out of the team's backfield. Mixon's return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- opens the door to the possibility of him toughing it out through his ankle issue, playing at home versus San Francisco.