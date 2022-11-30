Mixon (concussion) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Mixon, who was inactive in Week 12 against the Titans, didn't practice at all leading up to that contest, so his participation in Wednesday's session bodes well for the running back's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Chiefs. In order to do so, Mixon will need to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but barring any setbacks in the coming days, he appears poised to return to leading Cincinnati's backfield this weekend.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Trending toward playing in Week 13•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Absent from practice Friday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Misses another practice•