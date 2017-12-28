Mixon (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Fellow running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) -- who ran for 116 yards and a TD and caught seven passes for 52 yards in Week 16 -- was also limited Thursday, in his case for the second day in a row. Both players appear on track to play Sunday against the Ravens, barring any setbacks, though Mixon could well end up listed as questionable for the contest.

